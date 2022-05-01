EXCLUSIVE: Bhagyashree reveals her 'non-filmy' in-laws could not understand anything about her life outside

Bhagyashree is one of the most iconic and loved stars of her time. Be it her innocence or her cute looks, everything worked well with the audience and hit the right chords in their hearts. Fans love her so much that even today there is here craze amongst the fans. Well, the actress became a household name after her debut film Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Salman Khan. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she spoke about her life after marriage and how was it marrying in a household nowhere related to films.

Talking about adjusting in her life, Bhagyashree said, “I got married into a household which had nothing to do with films. So they could not understand anything of the way life was outside and literally, when I was working the moment I would step foot into the house my life would change. I would no longer be Bhagyashree the actress and there would be so many things that you would have to do hands-on as any other housewife does and I would be doing all of that.”

Bhagyashree also revealed that her husband Himalaya was too possessive and was not very comfortable with her doing romantic scenes with other actors hence it gave her a lesser spectrum of films that she could have worked on without him. Hence she prioritised her relationship over her work.

Meanwhile, both Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu and daughter Avantika have followed in her footsteps and entered the acting world. Abhimanyu was last seen in Meenakshi Sundereshwar opposite Sanya Malhotra.

ALSO READ: Bhagyashree REVEALS the real reason behind her hiatus from the film industry