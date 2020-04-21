EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha on trolls online: 'It affects the family more'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar revealed that trolls affect the family a lot.

Bhumi Pednekar has been a consistent voice in Bollywood. She has derived strength within the industry with the film choices, her strength as a character and just being her outspoken self. But, no actor has ever escaped not getting trolls, especially at the time when social media is taking over everything. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar revealed that she does get pissed off when she sees people trolling Bhumi in comments but then she has eventually learnt to ignore it.

"Yes, it affects me and the family a lot. Sometimes I go on her Instagram, I do stalk her a lot (laughs) and when I start reading her comments, sometimes people are really nasty and I don’t understand how can they say this or that. And it really pisses me off. Then I take a break from Instagram," reveals Samiksha. While Bhumi said that she has learnt to ignore it somehow. Meanwhile, the Pednekar sisters also opened up on how losing their father early on in life shaped them as a person.

"Losing a parent is never easy and I had a wonderful father. He was just a father. We miss him every day but my mom is made of something else, she really got us together. I think just us as a family, we went into warrior mode post that. I started working, 10 times harder than I would. We both just grew up and realised that shit is getting real, and we need to get our act together. The two years were a mess but we gathered ourselves really fast. Today when we look back, we wonder how we survived those days, how we got through it, but it happened," she said.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×