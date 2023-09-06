EXCLUSIVE: Firoz Nadiadwala inks a 3-film deal with Jio; Ready to partner on Welcome 3, Hera Pheri 3 and APD 3

Pinkvilla has been the first and foremost to inform all the fans about the real time status on three of the most loved franchises of Hindi Cinema – Hera Pheri, Weclome and Awara Pagal Deewana. We were the first to announced that after all the ups and downs, Akshay Kumar is back to collaborate with Firoz Nadiadwala on Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2. Soon after, we have been constant to give an update on the movement with regards to casting of the three franchises as also the promo-shoot (READ HERE).

Firoz Nadiadwala inks a 3 film deal with Jio Studios

And now, we have exclusively learnt that things are rolling fast in the right direction for Firoz Nadiadwala. According to sources close to the development, the filmmaker has partnered with Jio Studios to revive the 3 franchises featuring cult characters like Raju, Shyam, Baburao, Uday, Majnu, Guru Gulab Khattri, YedaAnna, and Chotta Chattri among others. “Firoz Nadiadwala and Jio Studios have been in talks to crack this deal for a while now and have finally partnered to bring back some of India’s most loved characters played by Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty among others. The first of the three to go on floors will be Welcome 3, followed by Hera Pheri 3 and finally, Awara Pagal Deewana 2,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that leading hero, Akshay Kumar has played a major role in getting the deal done between the two partners and brought the franchise to life.

Welcome 3 announcement on Akshay Kumar's Birthday?

An official announcement of Welcome 3 is around the corner, with buzz of the film being announced with a poster on Akshay Kumar’s Birthday – September 9. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet. Welcome 3 is set to release during the Christmas 2024 weekend, and is expected to go on floors soon. The pre-production work for Welcome 3 is going on in full swing with Ahmed Khan as the director.

It is touted to be one of the biggest comedies of all time, riding on a power-packed ensemble. The film is titled Welcome To The Jungle. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

