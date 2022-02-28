EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar on Mogul with Aamir Khan: It’s a dream, but we are yet to decide on shooting timeline

Just before the start of this pandemic, Aamir Khan announced that he would be collaborating with Bhushan Kumar on the Gulshan Kumar biopic, Mogul. However, there has not been an update on the status of this much awaited biopic for a while now. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar confirmed that Mogul is very much in the pipeline.

“Mogul is happening, but it will be a little later now because Aamir sir’s film (Laal Singh Chaddha) has been delayed a bit. People keep asking me about Mogul, but I am in no hurry to make that film. It’s not a project for me, it’s a dream. I can make it this year, next year or even three years later. There is no (time) limit to it. I promise, it will be made at the correct time. We are yet to decide on the shooting timelines,” says Bhushan Kumar.

The filmmaker is gearing up for the release of Nagraj Manjule directed Jhund, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in lead. The movie is set against the backdrop of street soccer. The film has been censored with an approved runtime of 2 hour 53 minutes, which is similar to Manjule’s previous blockbuster, Sairat. It’s release on March 4 will be followed by multiple other films. “The response to Gangubai has given us some confidence. We have Jhund up for release on March 4, which will be followed by Radhe Shyam, Anek, Ek Villain, Thank God and Shehzada. There are some other films lined up too, but we are yet to decide on the release date,” he shared.

Watch the full video interaction with Nagraj Manjule and Bhushan Kumar below.

Also Read| Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush releasing on Diwali? Producer Bhushan Kumar answers