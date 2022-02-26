Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush releasing on Diwali? Producer Bhushan Kumar answers

Recently, Aamir Khan announced that his much-awaited social drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, will release on August 11, 2022. The actor also thanked Bhushan Kumar, Prabhas and the entire team of Adipurush to let go of the aforementioned date, and ever since then ,there has been a chatter on the new release date of this Om Raut directorial based on Ramayana.



There is a strong buzz about the film releasing during the Diwali 2022 weekend, however, none has confirmed this industry chatter. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Bhushan Kumar on the plans of releasing the magnum opus, Adipurush on Diwali. The producer said, “Right now, we have not decided on a release date for Adipurush. Once decided, we shall announce it. There are some other films already announced for Diwali weekend, so we need to see which date we can come on.”

Adipurush is touted to be among the costliest Indian films till date. While Prabhas plays the role of lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Raavaan. Kriti Sanon has come on board to play Seeta in this epic, whereas there is a strong ensemble put together for other key characters. The team has wrapped up shooting for the film and it is currently in the post production stage, given that 90 percent of the shot footage of the film is required to be enhanced using VFX for a cinematic experience.



Announcement on the release date of Adipurush is expected once the makers get a clear timeline from the post production team about locking the final version. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the entire interview of Bhushan Kumar.

