EXCLUSIVE: This Bigg Boss winner has signed Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

A few months ago, Abhishek Kapoor announced that he has locked his next directorial venture, after Kedarnath. He had revealed that he's teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana for the film and later also got Vaani Kapoor to play the leading lady opposite the star in the rom-com. But the film has an interesting and quirky take on a couple's relationship.

Titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the film went on floors last month in Chandigarh and is about a married couple's plight when the husband finds out that his wife is a transgender. Off late, transgender characters have been treated with immense respect in films, and top stars like too has stepped into a role like that. But it's not just about the couple, there's also a third angle to their relationship and a former Bigg Boss winner has been roped in to play the parallel lead in the project.

A source confirms, "Gautam Gulati will be playing the third wheel in their relationship. The makers were looking for a good looking actor who can perform as well. When they approached Gautam for the role, he liked it and agreed to be part of the film. The details of his role has been kept under wraps. He is expected to begin shoot for the film soon." Currently, Gautam will be next seen in starrer Radhe. Apart from that, he has also shot a music single called Bewafa opposite Divya Khosla Kumar, that releases next week. Incidentally, both the film and the music video have been bankrolled by T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar.

