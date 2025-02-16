Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 and Alia Bhatt’s Alpha to see return of Ashutosh Rana as Colonel Luthra; find more

The popular YRF Spy Universe created by Aditya Chopra constitutes a series of spy action films. All of the movies released in the universe became successful because of the iconic characters played by B-town stars. Among them is Ashutosh Rana who was seen as Colonel Sunil Luthra in the 2019 movie War and the 2023 action thriller movie Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. As two upcoming films in the universe, War 2 and Alpha are set to entertain the audience soon, Rana confirmed his return to the movies.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, veteran Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana confirmed that he will be returning to the upcoming YRF Spy Universe movies. While talking to the publication, the Chhaava actor stated that his character Colonel Sunil Luthra is key to the universe. Hence, he will be seen in Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and N. T. Rama Rao Jr’s War 2.

Having said that, Rana also revealed that the first female-led film in the universe, Alpha will also see his return as Colonel Luthra. “Of course, I’ll be there. Colonel Luthra, after all, is an important character in the series,” stated the senior actor. For the unknown Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari along with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

For the uninformed, War 2 is the sixth installment of the shared universe and sequel to the 2019 movie, War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2025. On the other hand, Alpha is the seventh installment and the first female-led film in the universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it is scheduled to release on December 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashutosh Rana was seen as Sarsenapati Hambirrao Mohite in Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava. The historical-drama film, helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Earlier this month, Rana also starred in the romantic comedy film, Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chandan, it stars Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan along with Grusha Kapoor and Kiku Sharda. It marks Khushi and Junaid’s big-screen debut.

