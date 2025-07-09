Why did Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma return to Wimbledon after 10 years of their 1st outing: ‘Was very very special’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Their love story is something that is cherished by every fan. Recently, the couple made headlines after pictures of them from Wimbledon started circulating. The Indian cricketer also expressed how special this was for him. He also revealed his plans after retirement. Keep scrolling to read about it.

Virat Kohli remembers attending Wimbledon 2015 with Anushka Sharma

Speaking to Star Sports, Virat Kohli recalled the first time he and his then-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, attended Wimbledon in 2015. It marked their first international appearance together, and the pictures instantly went viral.

The RCB player thanked the management at Wimbledon for welcoming him and his wife with such warmth. He felt great to be there again. He called his first experience at Wimbledon in 2015 with the PK actress ‘very, very special.’

Virat Kohli always wanted to return to Wimbledon

Virat further confessed that he and Anushka had always wanted to return for a match at Wimbledon. Unfortunately, that could never happen because of their busy schedules.

He admitted, “Now we have a bit of time on our hands, and here we are again.” Now that both the lovebirds are not working around the clock and have ample time on their hands, they seem to be fulfilling their wish list.

Virat Kohli’s post-retirement plans

Earlier, while talking about his plans post-retirement, Virat had confessed that he did not know what he would be doing after retiring. However, he was certain that he would do a lot of traveling with his wife, Anushka Sharma. Looks like Wimbledon was just one of those pit stops.

Virat Kohli’s IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, recently lifted the IPL 2025 trophy after 18 years. The celebration was something every fan felt from their heart. What stole the show was the way these lovebirds held each other right after the match, hugged, and cried together. Indeed, theirs was a showcase of what true love truly is, and it will be etched in the hearts of all fans forever.

