When Ranbir Kapoor came on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana set with a limp because of Raha, find out what happened

Ranbir Kapoor has left everyone spellbound with his glimpse as Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. We have often heard his co-stars praise the Barfi star for his behavior, and the recent name to be added to this list is that of Indira Krishnan, who plays Kaushalya in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus.

In a recent interview, the veteran actress shared an incident when the actor came limping onto the set, and it was because he had run in a race for his daughter, Raha.

Indira Krishnan on her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor

Talking to NDTV, Indira Krishnan stated that Ranbir Kapoor is her favorite co-star. She recalled how he would always make her feel at home on set, pull up a chair for her, check in on her, and share thoughtful conversations. Krishnan also quipped that she has never seen a star of his stature treat people the way he does.

But his love for his daughter, Raha, was what moved her. Talking about his daughter with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir called her his dal chawal. It was the simplicity with which he talks about his daughter, stayed with the veteran actress. The Tamasha star would also frequently ask her about her son's childhood books so that he could get them for his daughter as well.

Why did Ranbir Kapoor arrive on Ramayana sets with a limp?

Indira Krishnan shared that once Ranbir Kapoor had arrived on the Ramayana sets with a limp. "I asked him what happened, and he said, 'There was a race, Indira ji... I ran for Raha. And I came first.' He'd pulled a muscle but still showed up to work like nothing happened. That's Ranbir. A father before anything else."

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. He has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he portrays the character of Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash plays Raavan.

Further, RK has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, which starred Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri alongside him. He also has Ayaan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2.

