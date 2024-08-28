EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Vickers & Charles Edwards Reveal They'd Like To Play THIS The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Role Apart From Their Own

If you've watched or read The Lord of the Rings, you know it focuses on Sauron's Control Ring. This golden ring was created to manipulate the leaders of the races of Dwarves, Elves, and Men, who obtained decisive magic rings as gifts.

Now, The Rings of Power, as the name suggests, is the story leading up to the creation of Sauron's ring. The cult-favorite show of all time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is returning with its highly anticipated second season. Set thousands of years before the events of the original novels, the series depicts the significant events of Middle-earth's Second Age. Produced by Amazon Studios in association with New Line Cinema, the show has generated considerable buzz ahead of its release on August 29, 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the dynamic duo Charlie Vickers, who plays Sauron, and Charles Edwards, who portrays Celebrimbor, opened up about the pressure of continuing such a rich legacy.

They also answer fun throwback questions and, most importantly, reveal which characters they would play apart from their own if they ever had a chance to.

While Charles Edwards admits that there's a massive shift in the narrative of Season 2, which turns out tricky and psychological, he admitted that if he would have given a chance to play another role other than his own in the series, it would be Gil-galad.

"I often say Gil-galad because it fits my casting bracket," Edwards added. On the other hand, Charlie Vickers said that for him, it would be "maybe someone like King Durin II," he added.

Furthermore, Edwards talked about the evolution curve of his character as Celebrimbor and said that from the first season until now, there has been a shift in the characters, followed by intricate changes between his role and Charlie Vickers, who plays Sauron.

Furthermore, Charlie Vickers spoke about the physical challenges they faced while shooting for the second season, "There were a lot of challenges! We had physical challenges like navigating long robes." Edwards agreed and added, "Yes! The robes were tricky, especially going downstairs since elves are supposed to walk gracefully without looking down."

Interestingly, Vickers revealed that he also had contact lenses that made everything blurry, saying, "They made me feel otherworldly but also led to a lot of tripping!"

Meanwhile, the first three episodes of the upcoming fantasy series will be released concurrently, with the remaining five episodes airing weekly on Amazon Prime until October 3rd.

