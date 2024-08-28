EXCLUSIVE: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Star Charlie Vickers on Sauron's Legacy; 'The Pressure Kinda Fades Away'

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is just a few hours away, and the series' followers can't can't hide their hype. With a lot to witness in the upcoming series, the character of Annatar Sauron will also be in focus, with a big plan in his mind.

Meanwhile, Charlie Vickers, the actor who portrays the intriguing character on screen, recently discussed his feelings about his role in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. While appearing in the interview, Vickers was accompanied by Charles Edwards, who plays Celebrimbor in the highly anticipated series.

When Charlie Vickers was asked if he felt any pressure while playing the role of Sauron, one of the most important characters in The Lord of the Rings, the actor appeared quite relaxed. He mentioned that there was definitely an "element of pressure" in playing the role of Sauron. However, Vickers emphasized that instead of focusing on the legacy, he preferred to concentrate on the exciting story he had signed up to tell.

The Australian actor also said he feels “lucky" to be part of the Amazon Prime series. Vickers then added in detail, “Pressure kinda fades away, or it gets channeled into the excitement around the show,” while portraying his roles during the filming of the series.

He also appreciated the material that the actors get to work on, calling the whole series and its storyline “awesome.”

As per the showrunner of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, J.D. Payne, season 2 will introduce the audience to complex character psychology, especially with its focal point on Annatar Sauron. As seen in the footage at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, reports state that Sauron will be ready to take on a new form as a blonde elf while also working on his latest plans.

Meanwhile, Charles Edwards too called the next season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power a “twisty, turny, kind of psychological thriller.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to bring back the character of Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, along with other actors such as Ismael Cruz Cordova, Robert Aramayo, and more.

Season 2 of the series will be released on Amazon Prime Video from August 29 onwards.

