EXCLUSIVE: Childhood or old age? Vicky Kaushal reveals phase of Sam Bahadur he enjoyed playing the most

Pinkvilla Masterclass is back with another new episode, and this time, it was graced by Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar's directorial is set to release in a few days. Ahead of the release, Vicky sat for an exclusive chat with us and revealed the phase of Sam Bahadur he enjoyed playing the most while shooting.

During the exclusive interaction with us, Vicky Kaushal was given a question from Meghna Gulzar. She asked him to tell the phase of Sam Bahadur he enjoyed playing the most.

The actor said, "I enjoyed playing his old age where I was about the late 50s where it's the 71 war sequence. In 1973, when he became the field marshal, that portion I really enjoyed a lot because that was something new for me to do the physicality and everything and sabse bada benefit yeh tha (one of the biggest benefits was) ki because we were not relying on prosthetics or like you know ki kuch ajeeb sa wo lagake old age kare (we did not use any prosthetics to showcase the old age)."

He further added, "Toh mujhe thodasa wazan chehre pe leke aana tha (I needed to bring some weight on my face) uske chakkar mein mein maine jo khana khaya hai (the amount of food I have eaten because of this), we have shot in about in 8 states, 13 cities, har city mein jake jo maine khana toda hai waha pe matlab jo mila hai (I ate everything I could find in every city for the character) kyunki character k liye chahiye bhai. Toh Sam ke jo old age wala hai na jisme I needed a little weight on the face; I really enjoyed doing that."

Meanwhile, the film is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. This biographical war drama, also starring talented actresses Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Sam Bahadur is set to hit theaters on December 1.

