EXCLUSIVE: Coolie No.1 star Varun Dhawan blushes next to Sara Ali Khan's cutout in Teri Bhabhi song still

Pinkvilla got access to an exclusive still from Coolie No.1's first song Teri Bhabhi. The photo has the adorable Varun Dhawan gushing over Sara Ali Khan.

and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 is all set to roll out its first song title Teri Bhabhi today. The David Dhawan directorial released the teaser video yesterday to promise that a catchy number is coming our way. The teaser revealed that the song is set at a railway station with Varun dancing in his Coolie avatar. While we look forward to the song's release, Pinkvilla has got its hands on an exclusive image from the song.

In the image, a shy Varun stands beside a large cut out of the gorgeous Sara while his coolie friends from the station surround him and gush over his reaction. A group of supporting dancers are also seen teasing him. Teri Bhabhi sees Varun is his typical desi Avatar. We are expecting Sara to feature in the video. It is teased that the song will bring out Sara's never-before-seen side. We are eager to see the groovy song!

Check out the exclusive Coolie No.1 still below:

In the teaser video released yesterday, Varun seemed excited to introduce the world to their Bhabhi. The actor was seen pacing around the railway station platform with a photo of Sara before a number of cut-outs pop up on the roof of the train standing at the station. In case you missed it, watch the Teri Bhabhi teaser video below:

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film is set to release on 25th December 2020. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

