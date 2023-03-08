EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone all set to leave for Oscars 2023 on 10th March

Deepika Padukone, who is one of the most loved actresses globally, is hitting headlines for all the good reasons. After she made the country proud with her starry appearance at Cannes and unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy last year, the actress is all set to add another feather to her cap. Recently, she announced that she will be attending the Oscars 2023 as one of the presenters. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that Deepika will be leaving for the Oscars on 10th March.

Deepika Padukone is all set to leave for the Oscars 2023

Lately, Deepika has been making a lot of noise and her fans just can't stop gushing over it. Her international collaborations have got everyone quite excited. The actress recently returned from the Louis Vuitton fashion week which was held in Paris. She made heads turn with her fashionable style statement. Now, a source revealed that she is looking forward to the Oscars 2023. The source revealed, "Deepika had gone for Louis Vuitton Paris fashion week, and she will leave for the Oscars on 10th March." It will be interesting to see her representing India yet again on an international platform.

Other celebs who will be presenting the awards include Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Jordan, Samuel Jackson, Zoe Saldana and others. Earlier, Deepika shared the good news with her fans by dropping the list of the presenters on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently enjoying the massive success of Pathaan co-starring, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film hit the ball out of the park at the box office. Recently, it crossed the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Work front

After Pathaan, Deepika is all set to be seen in Fighter. She has teamed up with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, The Intern remake and Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.

