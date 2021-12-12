EXCLUSIVE: Dhanush calls Atrangi Re a 'really difficult film', praises costars Sara Ali Khan & Akshay Kumar

With Atrangi Re, it's pretty evident how much Bollywood loves Dhanush. His performance in the trailer looks so refreshing and there is so much genuineness in his character. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Dhanush expressed it was a 'really difficult film' and he has 'worked hard' for it.

Dhanush said, "It's a very interesting film to be in. We had a great time shooting for Atrangi Re but equally we had to work really hard because it was really a difficult film to make and you can see, we have got it very much right."

He further added, "And working with Aanand L Rai is like coming back home. We had a blast working together and I understand him more than anybody else and he understands me better. Working with Sara was really a great experience. She is really a hard-working girl and has given her all for this role. I wish her all the best.."

Dhanush, being his humble best, was all praise for Akshay Kumar, who plays a small yet impactful role in Atrangi Re. "Akshay sir is so nice, kind, honest and so punctual. There is amazing to learn so much from him. I had a blast working him too," said Dhanush in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Atrangi Re is a romantic comedy and is a cross-cultural love story having Sara Ali Khan romancing Akshay and Dhanush.

The film will begin streaming on 24 December on Disney Plus Hotstar.

