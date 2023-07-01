EXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil promises ‘big conflict’ between Pushpa & Bhanwar Singh; Is ‘Super Excited’ for LCU

Following the success of Pushpa in 2021, the Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna is among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema. The action-packed gangster saga is gearing up for a release in the window of May to August 2024, depending on the shoot schedules of the film. The first part features Fahadh Faasil in an extended appearance, but the actor promises a lot more of him in the sequel.

"The second part has a lot more of Bhanwar Singh," promises Fahadh Faasil

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Fahadh said, “The second part of Pushpa has a lot more of Bhanwar Singh. There is a lot of conflict happening between the two characters and the second part revolves around the conflict.” Pushpa 2 aside, the Malayalam Film Industry has been buzzing about a collaboration of Fahadh with Premam director, Alphonse Puthren. When asked for an update on the same, Fahadh confirmed the development and informed that it will go on floors next year.

“We are trying to go on floors next year. Alphonse is busy with a film now and even I am completing my commitments. We want to do it at a time when both of us are mentally in and totally free to focus on the film,” the smiled. Fahadh is also a part of the Lokesh Kanagraj Cinematic Universe, which started with Kaithi followed by Vikram, and now Leo.

"Discussions are on with Lokesh Kanagraj for LCU," says Fahadh Faasil

The actor has been in conversation with Lokesh for a return to the universe after making a debut in Vikram. Talking about the universe, he concluded, “It’s super exciting. I know that he is going to put all the characters back in some form or the other. Discussions are on, so let’s see when things fall in place.”

