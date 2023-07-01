EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma get a No Objection Certificate from the Indian Army on Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma are reuniting for the sequel of Gadar, 22 years after the first part created history at the box office. The titular role of Tara Singh has become a pop culture icon over the years and his return has been keenly awaited by the cine-goers. The makers launched the teaser and first song recently and the same has been met with a positive response from audience and critics alike. As the countdown for the film has started for an August 11 release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the first cut of Gadar 2 has been locked and the film was recently screened for the Indian Army.

Gadar 2 gets a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Defence

According to a source close to the development, Gadar 2 team screened the film for the Indian Army to get a No Objection Certificate. “As a pre-requisite for any army-based film in India to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Defence Preview Committee before the release, the makers held a special screening of the film and the response they received from the officials was extremely heartwarming. The Ministry of Defence Preview Committee have given clearance to the film without raising any issues and shared positive words of appreciation with the team,” revealed a source close to the development.

Gadar 2 trailer out soon

The film is produced By Zee Studios and features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead with Utkarsh Sharma in a key role. While the teaser and a song have already been launched, the makers will soon be launching the grand theatrical trailer of Gadar2 for the audience. The film is confirmed to be a theatrical release on August 11, clashing with the Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2.

