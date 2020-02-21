EXCLUSIVE: Has Varun Dhawan picked Dream Girl director Raaj's emotional flick over Sajid's action film?

Well, it looks like Varun Dhawan has already picked a line up of films now that he has wrapped up Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Here's what we know.

For , who has wrapped up the shoot for director David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake with Sara Ali Khan, it seems quite an exciting few months on the work front. Recently, Varun announced his next to be Mr. Lele with Shashank Khaitan and the poster was released a while back. Also, soon, Varun will kick off the shoot for Arun Khetarpal's biopic with Sriram Raghavan, but well, there sure seems to be something more than just that.

Amidst this Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Varun currently has two flicks to think about for his next film. One is with ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala that will be helmed by Kesari director Anurag Singh unlike the popular belief that Rohit Dhawan is directing it and the other one, for which he has given his nod is Raaj Shandiliyaa's emotional film on the lines of Kunwara Baap. If sources are to be believed, Dream Girl director Raaj's film may be on the lines of legendary star Mahmood's flick Kunwara Baap and Varun may have already accepted the flick.

Meanwhile, there have been constant rumours about the actor's marriage to girlfriend Natasha Dalal, however, there hasn't been any official announcement just yet, and reports claim that the actor is currently focusing on his work to get things back on track after Kalank tanked at the box office.

Credits :Pinkvilla

