EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan to feature as Kabir in Tiger 3; YRF Spy Universe unites the trinity

Over the last decade, YRF Spy Universe has become the biggest franchise of Indian Cinema with a 100 percent blockbuster ratio. Aditya Chopra’s stint with making Spy Films started back in 2012 with the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Ek Tha Tiger, followed by its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. The journey continued with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff fronted War in 2019, followed by Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in 2023.

Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in Tiger 3

Pathaan marked the beginning of an interconnected universe as the first SPY of the YRF Universe Tiger, made an appearance in the SRK starrer. Next up is the fifth film of the universe, Tiger 3, and it's already a known fact that SRK will be making an appearance as Pathaan in this action-packed adventure. But that’s not all. We have exclusively learnt about another big development within the YRF Spy Universe, and it can’t get bigger than this. According to our sources, Hrithik Roshan aka. Kabir from the War franchise is now all set to feature in Tiger 3.

“Aditya Chopra has set the wheel in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe. No one knows, but along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualizing Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed on the big screen when Tiger 3 releases on November 12,” revealed a source.

Salman, SRK and Hrithik in Tiger 3

While Salman and Katrina will be seen as Tiger and Zoya, they face the deadly antagonist Aatish played by Emraan Hashmi in the third Tiger film which is ready to hit the big screen on Sunday, November 12th, 2023. With Tiger, Pathaan, and now Kabir making an appearance in a single film, YRF is set to establish the trinity of iconic spies under one roof, paving the way for many other cross-overs across timelines.

“Three of India’s biggest superstars – Salman, SRK & Hrithik – are in the same universe and now also the same film. This is definitely a moment to celebrate for all the cine-goers. Kabir’s appearance in Tiger 3 is just the beginning of something special in the future of this universe. At this point in time, no one knows the dynamics of how the three super spies will be presented and if they will be in the same frame or not,” the source added.

Next up after Tiger 3 is the Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2, which marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in a full-fledged role. The film pits him off against the young tiger, NTR Jr., with Kiara Advani as the female lead. The shooting for this epic action begins soon. Talking of Tiger 3, the threequel is directed by Maneesh Sharma, and advance bookings open on Sunday, November 5. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

