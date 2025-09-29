'I gave up my family life': Ajith Kumar on being away from kids Anoushka and Aadvik for his racing career

Ajith Kumar is currently in Barcelona, Spain, participating in a 24-hour endurance race, furthering his passion for motorsports. The actor-racer was recently interviewed, where he opened up about the sacrifices he made, especially when it comes to his children, Anoushka and Aadvik, to pursue his dreams. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of his wife, Shalini Ajith Kumar.

Ajith Kumar about sacrificing time with kids for racing career

According to a report by News18, Ajith Kumar was seen speaking with media personnel in Spain. While reflecting on his passion for racing, the actor emphasized how it has required him to make difficult personal sacrifices.

In his own words, “The children (Anoushka and Aadvik) hardly get to see me, and I miss them as much as they miss me. These are the things that are never seen or understood. But when you love something so dearly, you have to make your sacrifices.”

AK also acknowledged the role his wife, Shalini, plays in enabling him to pursue his dreams. He said, “There are so many things that Shalini is handling. If not for her support, I wouldn’t be able to do all this. Looking after the home and the children, when I am away, it is not just a sacrifice on my side.”

Recently, Shalini was seen alongside Ajith in Spain, where she posted a picture alongside him. Sharing the moment, she wrote, “Standing next to my champion in Spain.”

Moreover, Ajith also reacted to whether his children showed interest in cinema or racing like him. The actor-racer revealed that although his son has recently started go-karting, he has no intention of imposing his career choices on his children and would rather leave the decision entirely to them. He added that whatever they choose, he’ll support them in every way possible.

Ajith Kumar’s next film

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the movie Good Bad Ugly (GBU). Directed by Aadhik Ravichandran, the action comedy flick featured the story of AK, a former gangster who is forced to return to his violent past to rescue his son, who has been wrongfully framed. It is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Following GBU’s success, Ajith is teaming up with Aadhik once again for another project, tentatively titled AK64.

