Priyanka Chopra greets paparazzi with her signature namaste pose as she arrives in Mumbai: WATCH

There is never a dull moment when Priyanka Chopra arrives in India. From the moment she lands at Mumbai airport, there is a sense of excitement among fans and paparazzi. The diva stepped foot in Mumbai and looked just as gorgeous as ever. She greeted the paparazzi with a namaste, and it looks like she was not accompanied by many staff members this time.

Priyanka Chopra walks out of the airport in style

Priyanka Chopra proves once again that her fashion choices are timeless. The star consistently puts comfort ahead of style, which is why the fashion police adore her looks. For her latest standout outfit, the Fashion actress effortlessly slayed in a cool, lavender tracksuit.

The ensemble consisted of low-waist track pants and a white crop top, which she layered with a matching track jacket. The outfit prominently displayed her navel piercing, which was certainly a momentary focal point.

Completing her travel look, she wore her hair down, put on sunglasses, and confidently dragged her own luggage as she exited. After a team member retrieved her bags, she politely greeted the surrounding paparazzi with a folded-hands namaste.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Talking about her work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be making a comeback in Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29. This film also co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She has been shooting for the film and has often shared BTS glimpses with her fans.

Apart from this, she has wrapped the second season of Citadel and will soon be seen in Frank E. Flowers’ action drama The Bluff.

Priyanka Chopra, affectionately referred to as Malti's mama, was slated to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, the film's production has been delayed indefinitely. The filmmaker recently clarified that the movie is not shelved but has been "kept on the back burner." While Akhtar assures the film will happen, he could not confirm if the original stellar cast will remain attached.

