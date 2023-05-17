War 2 EXCLUSIVE: Jr NTR’s character to have negative shades, Deets inside

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) head honcho Aditya Chopra has roped in Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR for War 2, which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie which is touted to roll by the end of this year, will feature some never-seen-before action sequences, and is one of the most awaited films. While YRF is yet to make an official announcement, we have got another exciting update on this soon to roll project. We have heard that Jr NTR’s role in War 2 will have negative shades.

“While the final script is still being developed, JR NTR’s character in War 2 will have some negative shades, which will add an interesting layer to the overall story. The actor himself is excited to play the part and experiment with these different emotions. Moreover, Hrithik and Jr NTR will also do many reading sessions with Ayan to get into their characters before they start shooting for the film. The ones who are onboard this project are extremely excited to see how it shapes up,” informs a source close to the development.

Other work commitments

War 1 was directed by Siddharth Anand, and was headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It had also featured Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Hrithik is presently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, while Jr NTR is riding high on the success and the subsequent Oscar win of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He is presently shooting for Koratala Siva’s NTR 30, which also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

