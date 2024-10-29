Over the years, the Aditya Chopra curated YRF Spy Universe has established itself as the most celebrated cinematic universe of Indian Cinema with the biggest of the heroes - from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt – coming on board to play secret agents in the franchise. After back-to-back hits from 2012 to 2024 in the form of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3, YRF is all set to offer the next two chapters of the universe with War 2 and Alpha. While War 2 marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as the suave agent, Kabir, with NTR Jr. joining in for the parallel lead, Alpha will result in a beginning of the first female lead action franchise with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

War 2 is on the verge of completion, as Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. are all set to shoot for the climax action block of this actioner from the second half of November. But before that, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir is all set to make a smashing appearance in Alpha and the shoot will take place from November 9 in Mumbai. “Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir is ready for a crossover in Alpha. The actor is excited as this would mark the first-ever crossover of his character in the YRF Spy Universe. He plays the part of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s mentor as a long-term plan of the universe,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Hrithik will be shooting for a big action sequence in Alpha with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari also joining in. “Aditya Chopra and director Shiv Rawail have designed an extended cameo that does justice to the aura of Hrithik Roshan and the legacy of Agent Kabir. It’s a well-written sequence, that comes in an apt situation through the narrative of Alpha. Hrithik will get a proper high octane introduction in the tale, and the cameo will lead itself to a massive action block featuring the trio of Hrithik, Alia and Sharvari,” the source added.

According to the source, Hrithik’s cameo as Agent Kabir will be the highlight of Alpha, and the entire team at YRF is charged up to see the magic unfold on the big screen. “Hrithik as Kabir is one of the most special characters for everyone at YRF, as it’s only after War that the idea of Universe came into the ideation stage. The intent is to create an extended cameo that is discussed for years, and being the perfectionist that he is, Hrithik will be training and rehearsing for his part from November 6 in Mumbai. It’s 3-days of prep, followed by 8 days of shoot,” the source concluded.

Talking of War 2, the Ayan Mukerji directorial arrives on Independence Day, 2025. Alpha on the other hand hits the big screen during the Christmas period next year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

