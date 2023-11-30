EXCLUSIVE: ‘I definitely want to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan’: Says Sandeep Reddy Vanga ahead of Animal

Following the success of Arjun Reddy and it’s remake, Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all gearing up for the release of his next, Animal, with Ranbir Kapoor in lead. The film is off to a phenomenal start in pre-sales across the globe and is setting itself up for a mammoth opening at the box office. With just a day remaining for the release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his producer, Bhushan Kumar got in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

'I am a big fan': Says Sandeep Reddy Vanga to Shah Rukh Khan

Addressing the run-time of Animal, the duo promised a gripping theatrical experience with multiple high points through the narrative. Earlier in September, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was spotted with Shah Rukh Khan at the T Series Office in Mumbai. Interestingly, Vanga is a self-confessed Shah Rukh Khan fan. When asked about the meeting, the director said, “Yes, I did meet Shah Rukh Khan recently. I didn’t discuss at length, but I told sir, ‘I am a big fan’.” What kind of film does he wish to make with SRK?

“I don’t know what kind of film I would make, but I definitely wish to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan,” he keeps it short. In an interesting turn of event, after helming intense films like Kabir Singh and Animal, Sandeep hopes to direct a comedy film one day. “I have a comedy script but I don’t know when I will do it. There is a thought, it’s not a family comedy but again, I can’t tell you the exact subject.”

It would be great to see Sandeep direct a comedy, says Bhushan Kumar

Bhushan Kumar believes that it would be great to see Sandeep direct a comedy. He agrees to Sandeep’s response and says, “It will be a very different take on humour, like he does with every film. Even in Animal, every scene is a new scene. It will be great to see Sandeep direct a comedy.”

Watch full interview of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar with Pinkvilla below as the duo discuss Animal, the idea of casting a lover boy like Ranbir Kapoor in a macho role, the run time of this gangster drama, a film each with Prabhas and Allu Arjun and a lot more.

