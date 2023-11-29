EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor didn't want Superstar tag in Animal; Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals how he convinced RK

The much-awaited and widely talked-about film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is gearing up for its much-anticipated debut. As the release date approaches, the Animal team is immersed in consecutive events, interviews, and more. Following the trailer release, there was a music launch event in Mumbai, succeeded by a pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Recently, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar engaged in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. During the discussion, the director shed light on using the superstar prefix before Ranbir Kapoor's name in the film's poster.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals the reason for labeling Ranbir Kapoor as a superstar on the Animal poster

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the topic of using the term superstar before Ranbir Kapoor's name, the lead actor in Animal, was brought up. While this is a common practice in the South film industry, it marks a first in Bollywood.

In response, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga explained, "Ranbir never wanted that; very clearly he never wanted that. I wanted to put that on the audio teaser only, but he said, 'Please don't do that, I don't want that.' But for the poster, I convinced him because I said, 'Forget about what you're feeling; it's my feeling. I feel you're a superstar, I feel putting 'superstar' on the poster.' I remember watching Rockstar matinee. I wanted to watch it for another immediate show, but tickets weren't available, so I went for a second show. That pulling and calling only happens with the stars, right? That was in 2011, I think."

About Animal

In the highly anticipated film Animal, the dynamic collaboration between Ranbir and Sandeep holds the promise of leaving a lasting impact. The impressive ensemble cast, featuring talents such as Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and more, adds to the excitement surrounding this cinematic venture.

The recently revealed trailer provides a sneak peek into a storyline intricately exploring the complexities of a father-son relationship, with Rashmika playing Ranbir's life partner. Set to hit theaters on December 1, the film will face off against Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, intensifying the anticipation for this clash between two cinematic giants.

