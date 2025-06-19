Spirit Big Update: After Animal, Upendra Limaye reunites with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Prabhas starrer

Prabhas starrer Spirit has been another of his most anticipated films. The movie is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is currently in pre-production. Recently, the movie seems to have been joined by notable actor Upendra Limaye, as his picture with the filmmaker is doing the rounds.

Animal’s Freddy Patil aka Upendra Limaye joins Spirit?

Taking to Instagram, Upendra shared a picture with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga as he visited the latter in his office. He penned a witty caption, which led many to speculate whether he was the newest addition to the film's cast.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Pleasure meeting Reddy Brothers at their new office, Bhadrakali Pictures in Hyderabad. Reddy Brothers are in high ‘SPIRITS’ !Cheers !.”

Upendra Limaye’s previous work profile

Speaking of Upendra Limaye, he is a veteran actor who has been a part of films in Marathi, Konkani, and Hindi. The actor has previously collaborated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the leads.

Some of his other recent movies include Sunny Deol’s Jaat, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, Kunal Kemmu-directed Madgaon Express, and many more.

Triptii Dimri bags lead role opposite Prabhas in Spirit

After the exit of Deepika Padukone from the cast of Spirit made headlines, Sandeep Reddy Vanga soon announced Triptii Dimri as the leading lady for the movie. The actress has already collaborated with the filmmaker in Animal, and her role has garnered considerable acclaim from fans in no time.

More about Spirit

Coming back to Spirit, it is one of the most ambitious projects of the filmmaker as he joins forces with Prabhas for the first time. It is touted to be an A-rated action film in the making, where the actor will allegedly play the role of a cop. More details on other characters, including Triptii’s, are awaited.

