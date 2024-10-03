EXCLUSIVE: Indian Film Exhibitors get candid about the Diwali 2024 clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again

The tension between the Diwali 2024 releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again is increasing with every passing day. Despite multiple discussions between film producers of both movies, a consensus has not been reached and both the big franchise films will clash with one another on the 1st of November. Indian exhibitors Vishek Chauhan, Akshaye Rathi, Daggubati Suresh Babu, Satadeep Saha and Ashutosh Agarwal, in an exclusive Pinkvilla interaction at Cine Expo 2024, discussed about clashes in general and the big Diwali 2024 clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again.

Film Exhibitor Satadeep Saha Finds It Painful When There Are Lack Of Movies In Certain Weeks Throughout The Year

In the exclusive Pinkvilla interaction at Cine Expo 2024, the exhibitors were asked to critique on the release planning by Hindi film producers this year. They were also asked to give their view on the big Diwali 2024 clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Film exhibitor Satadeep Saha, who is the CEO of SSR Cinemas and the owner of a bunch of other cinemas in West Bengal said, "As an exhibitor, we don't need any clashes throughout the year; Because we need one movie at a time. There are lots of weeks where there are no movies. Those weeks are very painful for us to sustain. One could have come during the Dussehra period and it could have been easy for us. And one could have easily come during Diwali".

Mr Daggubati Suresh Babu Feels That Clashes Are Not As Bad As They Are Made To Look

Mr Daggubati Suresh Babu, who is not just an exhibitor but also a renowned movie producer and presenter from Andhra Pradesh, was in support of films clashing at the box office. Explaining his stance, he said, "In Andhra, we don't mind clashes. What happens during clashes is that discussion about cinema is much more. So people talk about cinema. So we need to make it the topic in the south. We don't have mindspace of people. Pongal time Ajith is fighting Vijay; NTR, Balakrishna, Venkatesh. 'Who's going to come. This theatre is available. That theatre is not available'. So everybody's mind is about films. It will become front page news. We have to be on the minds of the people. Doesn't matter. We have seen both films run well. There can be minor damage here and there. If you are able to make cinema the conversation piece, it's very good". He concluded by saying that the reason Telugu stars have a bigger fanbase is because of their level of involvement in the matters affecting the film.

Film Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi Feels That Clashes Of Wide Appealing Films Like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And Singham Again Can Be Fatal

Mr Akshaye Rathi, who is a leading exhibitor and distributor in Central Indian states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, shared a unique view on clashes. He said, "The first thing is that both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are absolute mass entertainers which can cannabilise into each other's business. Ideal scenario for a clash is like what happened between Welcome and Taare Zameen Par, or Animal and Sam Bahadur, Or Gadar 2 and OMG 2. These are two films that cater to very different audience bases and both can co-exist fabulously with eachother and can bring a diverse audience simultaneously".

He continued, "The second thing that needs to happen is that even if there are clashes of two tentpoles happening, it's a very unhealthy practise that almost till one night before the release, there's haggling of showcasing that is happening with distributors and exhibitors. For many of these tentpoles, you can't open bookings even till one night before the release. The unfortunate thing is, God forbid, if there are zero advances and the movie turns out the be underwhelming, all the potential business that could have happened with the hype and advance bookings is lost out". "So in these scenarios, no one is benefited", he concluded.

Watch the Exclusive Exhibitors Roundtable With Pinkvilla

Exhibitor Vishek Chauhan Explains How The Diwali 2024 Clash Is Not As Beneficial As A Clash Between A Gadar 2 And An OMG 2

Exhibitor Vishek Chauhan, who runs a single screen that goes by the name of Roopbani in Purnea, talked about how two films with different audiences can help in counterprogramming. He said, "If both films are chalk and cheese, it works well. It works in the film's favour because you have different set of audience playing with that".

Explaining the problem with Diwali releases, he said, "Problem with the Diwali releases is that both are so wide and both are such amazing franchises that as an exhibitor, I have gotten greedy. And I don't want them to compromise. If either of the two films doesn't work out, we are going to lose out on a franchise and it is not good for the industry. Bhool Bhulaiyaa today is a huge franchise and The Cop Universe just exploded in Diwali (in the Pandemic). It (Sooryavanshi) did about 200 crore with 50 percent screens. It kind of revived the Hindi industry that had lost hope". At last, being the optimist that he is, Mr Vishek Chauhan wished that the producers of both films reach a consensus. He candidly talked about the problems that exhibitors face because of clashes, ranging from losing of the customer to not realising the full potential of a film. Not to forget, the stress that comes with the delayed advances and the allotment of shows.

