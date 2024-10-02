The countdown has begun for the next instalment of the Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit. While the makers recently launched the teaser of this Diwali 2024 release, they are all set to escalate their campaign with theatrical trailer and music through the month of October. That’s not all, we have exclusively learnt that Bhushan Kumar has locked a big non-theatrical deal for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the biggest till date for the franchise as also Kartik Aaryan.

According to sources close to the development, the digital, satellite, and music rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have been sold to leading players for a sum of Rs 135 crore. “While the digital rights have fetched a hefty sum by Netflix following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the satellite rights are with Sony Network. Music on the other hand is valued internally by T Series themselves, and the team is bullish to fetch big profits from the music, as the album has 4 super-hit songs,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have covered a large chunk of their budget with the pre-sale of non-theatrical rights. “Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar have left no stone unturned to mount the horror comedy at a big scale. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, excluding print and publicity, and a lion’s share has already been recovered with back-end deals,” the source added.

The source shares that horror comedy is the flavour of the season, and the success of the last instalment has given all the non-theatrical partners to invest more in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. “It is an awaited film, and comedies tend to do better on digital and satellite too due to the repeat value of the genre. Kartik Aaryan too has a fan-base in the youth, which is often a point of contention by digital players to pay premium prices, as the world of OTT is largely dominated by youth” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, the theatrical trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 drops digitally on October 6, 2024. The makers plan to launch it at a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of the entire star-cast. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

