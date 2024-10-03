EXCLUSIVE: Exhibition sector lauds Varun Dhawan's Baby John makers Murad Khetani, Atlee Kumar and Priya Atlee for their 'Intent of partnership' with exhibitors

The exhibitors are one of the most important people in the movie business. By exhibiting films at their theatres, they bridge the gap between a star and their fans. More often than not, they know the pulse of the prospective audience that will visit the theatres. At Cine Expo 2024, India's leading independent exhibitors namely Vishek Chauhan, Akshaye Rathi, Daggubati Suresh Babu, Satadeep Saha and Ashutosh Agarwal discussed about movies (particularly Baby John), the exhibition sector, and what the audiences like to watch on the big screen, exclusively with Pinkvilla.

Exhibitors Vishek Chauhan, Ashutosh Agarwal And Satadeep Saha Rave About The 5 And A Half Minute Baby John Glimpse

In the exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the exhibitors were asked about the 5 and a half minute Baby John glimpse that they saw at Cine Expo 2024, in the presence of the producers of the film - Murad Khetani, Atlee Kumar and Priya Atlee. The General Secretary of UP Cine Exhibitors Welfare Association, Mr Ashutosh Agarwal exclaimed that they saw it twice on public demand. Mr Vishek Chauhan, who runs a theatre named Roopbani in Purnea acknowledged what Mr Ashutosh Agarwal said. The CEO of SSR Cinemas and the owner of a bunch of other cinemas in West Bengal, Mr Satadeep Saha, affirmed that everyone in the room wanted to watch the glimpse again.

Mr Daggubati Suresh Babu Wishes Every Film To Do Well, Given The State Of The Exhibition Sector

Mr Daggubati Suresh Babu, who is not just an exhibitor but also a renowned movie producer and presenter from Andhra Pradesh, said that given the state that the exhibition sector finds itself in, exhibitors want every film to do well, whether they like the ones associated with the film or not.

Advertisement

Exhibitor Ashutosh Agarwal Calls Atlee Kumar A Pan India Star After The Historic Success Of Jawan

Commenting on the fan-following of director turned producer Atlee Kumar, Mr Ashutosh Agarwal said, "Atlee has a fan-following in the north as well. He was first a star in the south but now he is a star all over India (after Jawan). The confidence he had, the way he said that Gaeity Galaxy is the best screen in Mumbai; So that gives us the confidence that he has made Baby John for the masses; Made this film for the single screens. Multiplexes will automatically run. We have to fill-in the single screens first and this film is about that.

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi Insists More Filmmakers To Engage With Exhibitors And Asks Them To Treat Exhibitors As Partners

Mr Akshaye Rathi, who is a leading exhibitor and distributor in Central Indian states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh appreciated the 'intent of partnership with exhibitors' that the makers of Baby John had, when the presented the much-raved glimpse of Baby John at Cine Expo 2024. He said, "So many filmmakers while making their film, behave like they are making some Rome Nuclear Programme. They don't want exhibitors and distributors to participate. Ultimately, it's these guys who are interacting with audiences, day in and day out and have those last mile touch points. To actually make us all feel the sense of ownership towards a film; To encourage us all to feel that it is our film and let's give it our all; Have that sense of partnership than a vendor relationship; It's great that Atlee, Murad Bhai and Priya Atlee came forward and said that, 'Ok, 3 months to release, but let's show 5½ minutes of footage to exhibitors. Let's get them excited'. It shows their confidence and it shows the intent that we are looking at them as partners and not vendors".

Advertisement

He assured that the exhibitors feel a sense of ownership for Baby John after the interaction they had with the makers. He also expressed his desire for more filmmakers to follow this practise because it is something that used to happen in the past. Filmmakers like Rakesh Roshan used to show glimpses of his film after every schedule.

Watch The Exclusive Exhibitors' Interaction With Pinkvilla

Film Journalist Himesh Mankad Talks About Producer Murad Khetani Feeling Highly Of The Indian Exhibition Community

The curator of the interaction, Himesh Mankad, shared that producer Murad Khetani has the utmost respect for the country's exhibitors and that he acknowledges the fact that they know the pulse of the audience. He also exclaimed that the respect that he has for the country's exhibitors is why he shared the glimpse of his upcoming film Baby John, exclusively with them, 3 months prior to its release.

Exhibitor Vishek Chauhan Reveals His Interaction With The Makers Of Baby John

Advertisement

Revealing the conversation he had with the makers of Baby John, Mr Vishek Chauhan said, "I got up and couldn't contain myself after watching this trailer. I'll be very honest. I got up and congratulated the team. I told them that it is fantastic and I absolutely loved it". He continued, "I think it is this kind of filmmaking that is missing in the north. And this is what the audience actually loves. Every section of the audience will connect with it. This is what the theatrical experience is all about. Getting everyone under one roof; Enjoying, clapping, whistling, with the hero, with the protagonist, and having a good time. That is what has gone missing from Bombay. We have started making segmented cinema. We like making niche cinema. Pura wholesome chahiye (We want wholesome cinema)". "That's what Baby John is and that's what we are missing. Like Jawan comes along and people go berserk", he concluded.

Exhibitors Expect Varun Dhawan To Enter The League Ranbir Kapoor Is In After Animal, With Baby John

Later on in the interaction, when every exhibitor was asked to talk about the biggest star in their region, Mr Vishek Chauhan mentioned the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and also Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar with the right content. He also said that Ranbir Kapoor is in a different league after Animal and he expects Varun Dhawan to be in the same league as Ranbir Kapoor finds himself in, after the release of Baby John this Christmas.

Advertisement

Baby John In Theatres On 25th December, 2024

Baby John is directed by Atlee Kumar's assistant Kalees and stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi apart from Varun Dhawan. It hits theatres on 25th December, 2024. How excited are you for Baby John? If you are very excited, brace yourselves for the Baby John teaser, expected to release this Dussehra.

ALSO READ: Baby John: Varun Dhawan can't wait for people to see what music director Thaman S has 'cooked up'