The GOAT Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a commercially twisted action flick that suffers from dull screenplay

Disclaimer: This review contains spoilers from the film.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT) is finally in theaters, creating an awe that is nothing short of a festival. The film directed by Venkat Prabhu is a spy action thriller that surely hits us with a few surprise twists and turns.

With an additional ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many in key roles, the movie is surely a feast with talents. Here is the Pinkvilla review for the film for you to check out whether The GOAT is worth a watch in theaters or not!

The Plot:

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT follows the story of a young field agent and spy, MS Gandhi who lives with his wife and son in Delhi. Masquerading as a normal government employee, the man inadvertently takes his family to Thailand on a vacation.

However, a treacherous plan concocted by an adversary takes his life for a spin, leading to several changes in his life. The rest of the movie focuses on how Gandhi has to face his past once again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

The Good:

Advertisement

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT is everything you could expect in a Thalapathy Vijay starrer but with a few changes that make it unique. The film’s greatest asset is the powerhouse acting by the superstar who has breezed through the story playing both father and son.

Adding grace to the performances, the film has a brilliant star cast of actors who were once the prominent leads of the 80s and 90s Tamil cinema. Be it Prasanth who plays a support system or Sneha who plays as Gandhi’s wife, it was refreshing to see such an array of actors altogether.

Even though the film suffered in various places, the movie had a fantastic action choreography which was well-defined in the climax of the film. The last 40 minutes of the movie take on a fun ride, gripping us on a thrilling peak.

Coming to the technical aspect of the movie, the film has a racy and entertaining story which are packed with emotions and action. The fun nature of the story shines with Venkat Prabhu’s neat execution which is a forte for the man. Moreover, several callbacks and references can be enjoyed in the movie, especially if you are well aware of Tamil pop culture.

Advertisement

Another brilliant aspect of the movie is the cameos. The first one is Trisha Krishnan who steps into her dancing shoes just for a moment. Moreover, another banger surprise was Sivakarthilkeyan playing himself in a highly engaging moment.

Additionally, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s singles called Matta and Whistle Podu surely got some spectacular cheers, especially with both of them having Vijay in their element. However, the racy screenplay and chaotic visuals needed someone with expertise in precision cuts, which is where Venkat Raajen has surely shined as well.

The de-aging technology which was rendered after the initial criticism was surely fine-tuned in the film, creating a contrasting appearance between Thalapathy Vijay and “Ilayathalapathy” Vijay.

The Bad:

The GOAT suffers from various dull moments in both the first half and the second half. Even though the film had all the right things from a story pov, the film’s lackluster treatment of its writing makes us suffer in the long term.

Advertisement

The movie which has a runtime of more than 3 hours could have been easily cut short with some non-connecting moments from the script being taken away. Furthermore, the characterization given to Mohan who plays the main antagonist was as typical as they come, with the usual cliches and tropes of any commercial movie villain.

Additionally, even though Yuvan Shankar Raja had created some banger BGMs with his skills, most of them were subdued by the incessant application of various old movie references. Especially, the song Spark was so abruptly placed and ended that it felt the most unnecessary in the movie.

The Performance:

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT has a spectacular performance by the superstar. The actor who is not new to playing virtuous roles as a protagonist easily pulled off a hurting father who tries to compensate for himself.

However, it was the negatively shaded role of Jeevan (Gandhi’s son) that took us by storm, stealing his thunder. The unapologetic portrayal of the actor in this young character who doesn’t have any moral compass was truly new to his filmography, making us want more and more.

The Verdict:

Thalapathy Vijay’ The GOAT is undoubtedly a full-fledged action flick that is catered to his fans. If you love watching him in a swash-buckling avatar or if you want to catch him in a totally new element, then this film is surely meant for you.

Advertisement

Moreover, it should be also noted that the film does not end with this one as it leads up to a twisted sequel called GOAT vs OG, A Venkat Prabhu Villain.

Watch The GOAT trailer here: