South Newsmakers of Week: Arshad Warsi-Prabhas controversy, Chiranjeevi’s first look from Vishwambhara, Vettaiyan’s release date, and more

From the ongoing Arshad Warsi and Prabhas controversy to Allu Arjun and director Sukumar coming together amidst speculations of the rift, the past week has witnessed many high points in the South entertainment industry.

Talking about the past week, we cannot forget Thalapathy Vijay unveiling the TVK Party’s flag and anthem, creating a significant social media buzz. We understand that you might have missed some of these updates or more because of hectic work schedules. So, Pinkvilla has got to you, Top South Newsmakers of the Week, comprising all the hot gossip in showbiz. Without wasting much time, delve right in and get started.

TOP SOUTH NEWSMAKERS

1. Arshad Warsi-Prabhas controversy

Let's start with the top controversy that has hit the limelight in the past few days. It all started when Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi appeared for an interview and commented on Prabhas and his last film, Kalki 2898 AD. Talking about the film, he criticized his role while praising Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD. Soon after his remarks went viral, several actors and personalities from the industry slammed the Jolly LLB actor over his comments.

Sudheer Babu, Vishnu Manchu, and Nani came heavily on Arshad Warsi openly. However, a day after his remarks on the incident went viral, the Hi Nanna actor clarified his comments and said they were ‘lost in translation’.

On the other side, Vishnu Manchu sent a formal letter addressing his displeasure over the incident and urged CINTAA to advise Arshad Warsi to refrain from making such remarks about fellow actors in the future.

The Kannappa actor addressed the letter as the President of the Movie Artistes Association. Moreover, Kalki 2898 AD’s director broke his silence on the matter and expressed that Arshad Warsi could have chosen better words to express his viewpoint.

2. Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK Party’s flag and anthem unveiled

Thalapathy Vijay delighted all his fans as he unveiled his political party TVK’s flag and anthem on August 22. Addressing the audience, the actor-turned-politician expressed his emotions and shared exciting news about the party's inaugural state conference.

According to ANI, Thalapathy Vijay said, “I know you all are waiting for our first state conference. I will announce it very soon, and preparations for the same are going on as of now.” Further, he spoke about his wish to remove caste, religion, gender, and other differences to create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities.

3. Chiranjeevi’s first look from Vishwambhara's out!

On Chiranjeevi’s 69th birthday, the makers of Vishwambhara delighted all moviegoers as they dropped the megastar’s first look on August 22. In the poster, Chiranjeevi is depicted wielding a Trishul engulfed in flames.

The artwork also features striking illustrations of lightning and fire, enhancing the powerful vibe of the image. This first look of the Bhola Shankar actor has definitely increased the excitement around the release of Vishwambhara on January 10, 2025.

4. Allu Arjun and Sukumar get spotted together amidst rift rumors

Allu Arjun and Sukumar, the actor-director duo of the Pushpa franchise, were recently spotted sharing a warm moment at the pre-release event for Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. Their presence together at the event raised eyebrows, more so because of the speculations of a rift between Allu Arjun and Sukumar.

In the photos and videos that went viral, Allu Arjun and Sukumar can be seen engaged in a candid conversation. The former looked dashing, dressed in a casual yet stylish floral-patterned shirt paired with white pants. On the other hand, Sukumar donned a sleek black outfit.

5. Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar gets a new release date

Dulquer Salmaan’s movie Lucky Baskhar, originally supposed to hit theaters on September 7, 2024, has now officially been postponed. On August 20, the makers, Sithara Entertainment, announced that the film had been postponed and would now hit theaters on October 31, 2024.

Helmed by Venky Alturi, the movie is anticipated to be a thriller-drama. Since the release of its first few glimpses, Dulquer Salmaan has caught everyone's attention with his boy-next-door look.

6. Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan release date out!

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Vettaiyan, has been the talk of the town since its inception. Amidst all the excitement around the film, the makers have finally announced the release date of the movie Vettaiyan. Yes, that’s right! The Rajinikanth starrer is all set to clash with Suriya’s Kanguva on October 10, 2024.

Vettaiyan features many prominent names in Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Fasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara Vijayan, apart from Rajinikanth.

