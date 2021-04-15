EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli starrer Pippa to roll after monsoon; Read Deets

Besides Pippa, Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In August last year, Raja Krishna Menon's next directorial Pippa was announced. Featuring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead, the film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. While welcoming Mrunal and Priyanshu to the team, Ishaan had stated on Instagram, “We're coming with all guns blazing. Welcome to the #Pippa troop, fam.” Mrunal too had taken to the social media to mention, “2020 just got so much better! This squad is all set to roar, excited to be a part of such a wonderful team!”

A source close to the film informs that Pippa was earlier scheduled to go on the floors in April, however the team will now start shooting after a few months. “Owing to the ongoing Covid situation the makers thought it would be best to postpone the shoot by a few months. Another reason for the delay is they don’t want to shoot in the rains, so the Pippa team will now start filming only after the monsoons end. The movie is to be shot in Kolkata, and some other parts of West Bengal. Meanwhile, a lot of the pre-production work on the film is done, and the actors will start prepping for it closer to the shooting date,” adds the source.

Pippa is reportedly set against the backdrop of the 1971 War, and Ishaan had earlier stated that he is reading a lot about the same since it’s a different world for him. Besides Pippa, he will next be seen in Phone Bhoot with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Meanwhile, Mrunal is presently shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi’s Dulquer Salmaan starrer in Kashmir. Priyanshu has Rashmi Rocket in the pipeline.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, recovered from COVID 19, is back at creating stories in a 'happy' mood & white look in THIS video

Share your comment ×