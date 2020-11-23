EXCLUSIVE: Jaan Sanu SLAMS dad Kumar Sanu: How can he question my upbringing when he left my mother alone?

MD: While Jaan Sanu was inside the Bigg Boss house and landed in a controversy because of his dialogue on the show, his father, celebrated singer Kumar Sanu had hit out at his estranged wife and Jaan's mother and questioned the upbringing she provided to her son. Jaan, who's now evicted, makes an explosive statement against his own father.

Jaan Sanu is the latest one to be shown the door from Bigg Boss 14. This weekend, he was the contestant who was evicted from the show, and while he was there, he had run into a huge controversy when he said something about Marathi language that left a political party extremely miffed and upset outside. As he remained completely unaware inside the house, from the hullabaloo that was created, his father veteran singer Kumar Sanu, had joined the furore and apologised to the party on his son's behalf.

Not just that, Kumar Sanu also questioned Jaan's mother and his estranged wife Rita Bhattacharya on the upbringing she provided to their son. Now that Jaan is out of the house and is aware of what had conspired, he makes an explosive statement against his own father. He tells Pinkvilla, "Tell me something, my father left us when I was not even born. How could he question my upbringing and what would he even know about it? I don't think it was the right thing on his part to do. As far as I've seen the videos, nobody asked him for a comment and he came up with an assaulting derogatory video that raised questions on my parvarish. I have solely grown up with my mother.

He further continues, "If Salman sir has himself praised my upbringing, then there's no question of talking about it. Inside the Bigg Boss house, there was noone who will raise a finger at my upbringing. Outside, I didn't understand what my dad wanted, because first he put out this video, then he immediately put out another video the very next day where he was praising me. If you have such twisted and changing opinions, then there would be no weight in your words. I want to have a word with him and ask him why he said what he did because it definitely hurt me. At the end of the day, he's my father; I love him and respect him but I'll have a better perspective when I speak to him."

Watch the video right here:

