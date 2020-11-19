EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Jaan Sanu's mom on Nikki: What she said about my son shows her culture & background

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Jaan Sanu's mother Rita Bhattacharya what does she think about his performance inside, his equation with Nikki Tamboli, and more.

Bigg Boss 14 is slowly picking up pace in the last two weeks. The reality show has already seen much change in dynamics but the one pair which is constantly being talked about is that of Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Sanu. Their hate and love bond is inexplicable, even to them, but recently we had seen Nikki accusing Jaan of kissing her on the cheeks without her permission. This had left everyone in the house slightly shocked. Jaan too expressed his hurt but failed to take a stand here. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked his mother Rita Bhattacharya what does she think about Jaan's performance inside, his equation with Nikki Tamboli, and more. Over to her:

Nikki Tamboli and Jaan's equation inside the house has changed a number of times inside the house. How do you see that?

Honestly, both Nikki and Jaan are trying to be good friends and I was happy to see their budding friendship inside but what she said about my son, I don’t think that is appreciated by anyone. She is doing all this below the belt game, it is very bad. What she did with Rahul during the task, was a national shame. And after that what she said about Jaan, I was so hurt, felt very insulted. But after some time, I realised that a girl can do this on national TV with Rahul, then this is very easy for her to do with Jaan. But she should know that the other side, we, are not from that culture, discussing such things on national TV just to be inside the house. It is insultingly and nasty. It shows her culture, her education, and background, everything.

How about Jaan's performance?

I think he is doing fine, he is trying hard. To sustain inside the house with so many people who are more popular than him, for me, he is already a winner.

Jaan was seen abusing Eijaz Khan during a task, for which he even got reprimanded. How do you see that?

It was an inhuman task. I have watched Bigg Boss for the longest time and I have never seen anything like this where a person is asked to put his hand inside the toilet pot. Is this a human thing? He was calling him a dog and what not and in response, if Jaan said something, used abuses, if someone else would have been in his place, he would have said more. He was wrong and then Jaan even apologised to him later. But I was very angry at what kind of a task are these? Nikki was the one who suggested that we should ask him to put his hand inside the seat because he has OCD. I don’t know what kind of culture this girl has!

What Eijaz Khan did to Jaan, I have never seen anyone do something like that to anyone. I cried a lot after watching this and stopped watching the show. I then watched again when someone told me that Nikki sacrificed her blanket for Jaan during the task. Later, she targeted him by saying something so private about him.

But, it is being seen that Jaan fails to take a stand for himself...?

Jaan is the youngest son in our family, he has always been soft. he has never learnt to give it back and be nasty. Hence, even during the Nikki episode or Eijaz episode, he is unable to put his point across the way they do. He is trying.

Lastly, what do you think about Rahul Vaidya's nepotism comment?

Jaan has never lived with his dad and has got no support from him. Jaan went inside the house on his merit. His dad did not even know about it till he entered the house. After all, if someone tells him about nepotism, they are just doing it to come on camera and be seen. It is mean. What is this nepotism thing? Jaan is a talented boy, and the way explained this during Weekend Ka Vaar, was very good.

