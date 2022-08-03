EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor is nervous for father Boney Kapoor's acting debut; Says, 'He is playing himself'

After establishing himself as a film producer for over 3 decades, Boney Kapoor is all set to make his acting debut next with with director Luv Ranjan's yet untitled romantic comedy featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor informs that the film is yet to get a title. When asked about the film, she smiled, "I don't think even they know the title of their film yet. And if they do, they are hiding it from me."

Opening up about Boney Kapoor's acting debut, Janhvi confessed that she is definitely nervous, but excited. "I am very nervous because Pappa is playing Boney Kapoor in the film. The audience will get to see what he is actually like. I am very excited because he has shot many days for the film. I have heard, he has all the punch lines," says Janhvi.

Janhvi informed that she wants to do a film with both Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. When asked if she has to choose either of them, she replied, 'This is the story of my life. So many times, these dates have clashed and eventually, both the films didn't happen. In this case, I will figure it our, do my jugaad and end up doing a film with both Ranbir and Ranveer. I did that with Mr Aur Mrs Mahi and Bawaal. The dates were clashing and only I know how I managed them."

Janhvi's upcoming films include Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is gearing up for an April 2022 release. She is presently busy prepping for Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, which will see her in the avatar of a cricketer. Janhvi is also riding high on the appreciation for Good Luck Jerry. Watch the full video interview with Janhvi below:

