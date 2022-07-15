EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor says his "Animal character is shocking" and calls it "out of comfort zone film"

After exploring various characters in films like Barfi, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Rockstar, Tamasha, Jagga Jasoos, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Sanju and many more, Ranbir Kapoor is now all set to go more commercial with his choices. The actor has made it clear in all the interviews around Shamshera promotions about his will to do films that can be best consumed on the big screen. While Shamshera will be followed by the mega budget modern mythology, Brahmastra, he has a comedy with Luv Ranjan and a gangster drama with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal, lined up for 2023.

The actor in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla informed that he is looking forward to do negative roles and is waiting for the right opportunities. Ranbir said, "In-fact, I am doing Sandeep Vanga's Animal. It's quite a shocking character and has got a lot of grey shades to it." The actor informs that he has already started shooting for Animal and will soon undergo a body transformation for the Kabir Singh director's next.

"I have shot for a few days and I will be taking a two month break after Brahmastra's release to do a little bit of transformation," Ranbir shares, adding further, "I am looking forward to Animal because that's a script that's way out of my comfort zone. I am scared, but at the same time very excited."

We had previously reported about how Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are in talks for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Is Ranbir doing the film? What does he have lined up after Animal? He keeps it short, "Talks are on, but nothing has been finalized. So far, it's just Animal." Ranbir's next, Shamshera, is a battle royal between him and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is slated to hit the big screen on July 22.

Watch the full video interview with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapor and Karan Malhotra below, as we discuss Shamshera, Heroism, Evolution of Cinema, Rishi Kapoor and a lot more.

