EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor to play the lead role in the Hindi remake of hit Malayalam thriller Helen

Boney has bought the rights to remake the popular Malayalam film Helen in Hindi. Janhvi will play the lead role in the Hindi version and step into the shoes of Anna Ben from the original.
27082 reads Mumbai
Much before Janhvi Kapoor had made her debut in Bollywood, many had thought that dad Boney Kapoor will launch her into films. But the actress was then launched by Karan Johar in Dhadak. The film went on to do well at the box office and established her as a potential star. Post that, Janhvi was in news for several films that were being offered to her - some she signed and some that she couldn't. But now, we can exclusively tell you that Janhvi will unite with her dad Boney for a film that goes on floors next year. 

A source tells us, "Janhvi and Boney had announced a film called the Bombay Girl earlier this year. They were supposed to do that film first. But now, Boney has bought the rights to remake the popular Malayalam film Helen in Hindi. Janhvi will play the lead role in the Hindi version and step into the shoes of Anna Ben from the original." Helen revolves around the life of an ordinary suburban girl who suddenly disappears, leaving her loved ones in a desperate search as she must face the ultimate battle - the one for her life.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena' is all set to release in August

Boney has bought the rights to remake the popular Malayalam film Helen in Hindi. Janhvi will play the lead role in the Hindi version and step into the shoes of Anna Ben from the original
A source

Shooting for the film will begin sometime early next year. "The film will be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor with Zee Studios. The pre-production work is currently on and the team plans to go on floors sometime in the first quarter of 2021." 

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Yawn..... next please!

