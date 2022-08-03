EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor reveals enjoying Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan’s company, admits trusting him a lot

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been grabbing all the limelight ever since the two have started shooting for their upcoming movie Bawaal. It is evident from their social media posts with each other that they share a great camaraderie and have become good friends. Be it pulling each other’s legs or supporting each other, these two have made sure to keep their fans entertained with their banter. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Janhvi exclusively opened up about the mad fun she had with her Bawaal co-star during the outdoor shoot of the film.

Janhvi Kapoor on her equation with Varun Dhawan

Janhvi Kapoor had a lot of good things to talk about Varun Dhawan. She said, “You know Varun does this, when he speaks to you, and hangs out with you, he makes you feel as if you are the most important person in his life and he is having the most fun with you. So I feel like, I just come back the day that the film was released and when GoodLuck was getting good reviews, the first person I felt like calling was Varun to say ‘they like me Varun’. This is because I got so used to sharing so much with him on this outdoor and he is such an easy person to talk to and it really feels like he is rooting for you all the time. So ya I don’t think we know each other that well to be BFFs but like I really enjoyed his company and I’d like to think that he really enjoys mine. He has become someone that I trust a lot.”

When asked what sort of dynamic can we expect between her and Varun Dhawan? Janhvi Kapoor replied, “The way that you see us when he uploads whatever he does on his social media where we love I think annoying each other, we bicker a lot and we pull each other’s leg a lot. But I think like we like being around each other.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s note for Varun Dhawan

Meanwhile, recently in her long note, talking about her co-star Varun Dhawan, Janhvi wrote, “And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u. I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic and now.. back to reality!”

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. She now has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She recently finished shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, where she will be featuring with Varun Dhawan. Janhvi also has Mili.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan returns from Poland after wrapping up Bawaal, poses with fans as he gets spotted at the airport