EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor reveals if she'd remix Sridevi's songs; Says going to Tirupati has become 'addiction'

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newbies in the tinsel town who has a massive social media presence. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter which was a commercial success. She is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film, GoodLuck Jerry. It is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Apart from the actress, the film also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Janhvi has been receiving immense love and compliments for her impeccable acting skills.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked why Tirupati is so special to her. Janhvi said: "I remember mom used to tell me that when she was acting or before her marriage she got before her marriage she would keep climbing up on her birthday. So after she passed I decided that every year on her birthday, I would climb and even if it was on that specific date like at least around that date I'd climb and the first time I did it was actually the first time that I felt something very different when I did the climb and I did the darshan, I just remember entering that room where Bala's Idol is. I just remember sobbing and I've never felt anything like it and then it just became like an addiction every couple of months I just get this feeling that I'm missing Balaji like I'm missing Tirupati I want to climb. I just feel better after." Further, she was also asked if she would like to remix any of Sridevi's songs. "I don't think we should remix any of Mom's songs," Janhvi said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Next, she also has Mr & Mrs Mahi, and Mili.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's conversation with Pinkvilla:

