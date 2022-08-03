EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor wants to do 'family drama' film with Arjun Kapoor: There should be a road trip &...

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the industry today. The actress made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. Currently, Janhvi is enjoying the success of her recently released film, Good Luck Jerry, and has been receiving immense love and compliments for her impeccable acting skills. It is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Apart from the actress, the film also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

During the promotions of Good Luck Jerry, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Janhvi was asked the genre she would like to do with her brother-actor Arjun Kapoor. To which, she said: "I think a family drama with comedy. Like a dysfunctional family drama with humour. I feel there should be a road trip somewhere and there should be like an 'oh, we did not know we were related and we bumped into each other and then we realised we are brother and sister', then there's like a comedy of errors and an emotional ending."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is all set to reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for Mr And Mrs Mahi. In the film, the actress will play the role of Mahima, Rajkummar plays a character named Mahendra. Then, she will star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023. It is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

