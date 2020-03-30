EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut reveals she rejected Sanju and Sultan and the repercussions that followed

The Manikarnika actress reveals that she had said no to Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan, and had also got a call from Aditya Chopra who told her he won't ever work with her. All these and more revelations in this exclusive video; watch inside.

is clearly the Queen of Bollywood. After delivering a mammoth success like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi last year, she's clearly at the top of her game. She's fierce and fearless at the same time, but she did have a time when she had to battle her own vulnerabilities, and financial woes. She also discusses how she's completely changed the game being a feminist, talks about not giving in to play small parts to her male counterparts.

In fact, she reveals she rejected starrer Sanju, 's Sultan after which Aditya Chopra apparently told her that he 'would never work with her'. "Ranbir Kapoor had come to my house and offered me to do Sanju. I didn't like the role much. There wasn't much for me to do in the film, so I said no to him. Imagine which other actress would say no to him? But I have always believed that I'm not here because of the films I did but because of the films I didn't do. I was also approached for Sultan which I didn't do and I remember after I said no, Aditya Chopra called me and told me 'I will never work with you again'. So yes, all that has happened with me."

When a user asked her what she'd love to play on screen, Kangs revealed she dreams of playing Madhubala with essaying the role of Dilip Kumar. "I have always admired Madhubala ji so I'd love to play her on screen and have Aamir Khan alongside as Dilip Kumar." When prodded further, she also revealed that she was earlier offered to play the same role in another film. "Anurag Basu had offered me Madhubala's role in the biopic of Kishore Kumar he was planning with Ranbir Kapoor. That didn't happen then. But now, I'd like to portray her life on screen for sure."

