EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Kapoor’s COVID 19 positive announcement leaves her Kanpur cousin panicking; Here’s why

After Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus and announced the same on social media, fans have been praying for the Baby Doll singer. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kanika’s cousin in Kanpur is now panicking as she spent time with them at his house.

On Friday, Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor announced she tested positive for Coronavirus. While Coronavirus continues to spread in the country, the Baby Doll singer confirmed that she had tested positive after showing symptoms for 4 days. Post the announcement of Kanika testing positive for the COVID-19, everyone who came in contact with her is in a state of panic. The singer took to Instagram to announce details about when she started showing symptoms and also revealed that she and her family is in complete quarantine now.

However, Kanika’s announcement of being positive with Coronavirus has sent her cousin in Kanpur in a state of panic. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kanika was in Lucknow for a few days and was later invited to a housewarming party in Kanpur by her cousin and his family. As per our sources, Kanika went over from Lucknow to Kanpur to attend her cousin’s house warming party with his family. Not just this, the Baby Doll singer stayed there for a night and later moved to a hotel in Kanpur.

Pinkvilla also learnt exclusively that Kanika’s cousin with whom she partied for his housewarming later attended another event in the city after she left. After Kanika announced that she tested positive for Coronavirus, her cousin in Kanpur started getting calls from his close friends to get himself and his family tested for Coronavirus as the Baby Doll singer had stayed over at his house in Kanpur for a day. The entire family of Kanika’s cousin is currently in a state of panic as per sources and will be getting themselves tested as well. Pinkvilla also exclusively learnt that the hotel Kanika stayed at in Kanpur after leaving her cousin’s house may also be sanitized after she tested positive for Coronavirus.

Fans of the Baby doll singer took the comments section of her post on social media and asked her to take care of herself. The mother of 3 is now in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Celebs and close friends of Kanika have been praying for the singer.

