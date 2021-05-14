EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gautam Gulati talks about importance of COVID 19 vaccines; Suggests safety measures to follow

The Radhe actor also spoke about his recovery journey from Covid 19. Says he used to take steam three to four times, and would drink hot water with turmeric.

Gautam Gulati had tested positive for Covid-19 in December 2020. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Radhe actor spoke about his recovery journey, the steps he took to heal himself, and also suggested precautions that people should take in these trying times. Gautam was in London when he had tested positive for Coronavirus, and says that he took really good care of himself back then. “I was taking steam three to four times, was focusing on eating the right stuff, and used to drink hot water with turmeric all the time,” informs Gautam, who’s gone back to the Queen’s City.

When asked about three safety measures that he would like to suggest, Gautam says, “Aap thodi iski study rakho (Keep yourself informed). (In fact), one should be so informed, that they should have everything ready at their respective homes, so that they don’t have to go to the hospital. They have to use the mask, use the sanitiser properly, maintain good hygiene and don’t move out of the house.” The former Bigg Boss winner also talks about the importance of Covid 19 vaccines.

“It is very important because till the time people aren’t vaccinated, this won’t come under control… So vaccines are important especially in India right now, because the population is huge,” says Gautam, adding that people shouldn’t be afraid of the Covid vaccines. “What is it to get scared about a vaccine? In fact, it will save you, and will make your system better,” he says.

