South movies releasing this week: Dhanush’s most-awaited Raayan, Rakshit Alturi’s Operation Raavan to Prajwal Devaraj’s Mafia

With the last week of July 2024 around the corner, the perfect time has come for all the cinephiles to hit the theaters on the weekend and enjoy some of the most high-octane releasing films. Well, quite naturally, some of the most-awaited films are all set to showcase their splendor on the celluloid. From Dhanush’s Raayan, Rakshit Alturi’s Operation Raavan to Prajwal Devaraj’s Mafia, we’ve curated a list of the South movies releasing this week, for you.

Dhanush’s Raayan

First up, we cannot miss out on listing Dhanush’s upcoming film, Raayan, which is slated for a release on July 26, 2024. The Tamil-language film promises high-octane action sequences which are both written and directed by the actor, thereby marking his second venture as a filmmaker.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran, under the banner of the Sun Pictures, the film also boasts of an ensemble star cast, including S.J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar among others.

Ever since the first teaser glimpse and posters of the film were shared, it garnered considerable attention from the fans, who can expect to witness Dhanush in a never-seen-before look. Most importantly, fans must expect a grand musical score for the film, since it is composed by none other than the legendary maestro, AR Rahman.

Rakshit Alturi’s Operation Raavan

Up next, we have Operation Raavan, which is set to release both in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film stars Rakshit Alturi in the titular role, and is directed by the genius, Venkatha Satya. The leading lady for the film is Sangeerthana Vipin, while the film is produced under the banner of Dhyan Alturi.

With its grand worldwide release on July 26, 2024, the film promises to be a new-age suspense psycho-thriller and Rakshit enacts the role of a TV reporter named Anand Sriram. The central character of the film is a masked man, and with a unique promotional tactic, the makers have asked the fans to identify this persona within an hour of binging the film itself.

Prajwal Devraj’s Mafia

Mafia, one of the most talked about Kannada films features none other than Prajwal Devraj in its titular role. With its date of release on July 26, 2024, the film has intrigued the audiences within its first glimpse itself.

The primary plot of the movie revolves around the story of a police officer who gives a tough fight against all odds to bust an infamous organ-trafficking racket. Audiences are expected to witness edge of the seat action sequences along with some unforeseen twists and turns adding onto the complexity of the narrative.

The film stars other actors including Aditi Prabhudeva, Shine Shetty, Sadhu Kokila, Vasuki Vaibhav, among others. Mafia is written and directed by Lohith H.

