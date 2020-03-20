EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what she wants from Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra

In our latest interview, Kareena was asked to name one thing she would like to steal from her friends and here's what she had to say. Watch the full video inside.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has returned to the radio space with the second season of her talk show What Women Want. When we caught up with the pretty heroine, we decided to ask her what Bebo wants from her industry peers. We asked her what she would like to steal from her husband , co-stars & , friends and and contemporaries and .

Kareena says, "What would I want from Priyanka Chopra? I want her voice because she's got a lovely one!" From Deepika, she says, "She's got a beautiful smile, so I want that." Alia, who's also been her co-star in Udta Punjab, has been a fan of Bebo. But what if Bebo had to steal something from her. She returns the favour and says, "Alia is a bundle of talent so I don't taking some from her."

She also further goes on to state that she wants to steal all 'the cameras from the media and photographers'. "And from reporters, I want information."

Watch the full video here

