Exclusive: Kartik Aryan is on a house hunt, visited Shahid Kapoor's Juhu sea-facing duplex

A source close to Kartik told us, "A few days back, Kartik Aryan & his mom visited Shahid Kapoor's old residence to check the sea-facing duplex where Shahid & Mira used to stay. Kartik's mother has been actively involved in terms of the selection of the new house. She is active in the process as and when Kartik is busy with his shoots or meetings. In the past too, Kartik visited a few buildings of Juhu with his mom for the same."

It's been quite some time since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aryan began hunting for a house in Juhu. The actor is currently staying with his mom, dad & sister in Juhu on rent which happens to be very near to veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s residence. But now, Kartik wants to buy a sea-facing duplex in Juhu and has been hunting for the same for around two years now. Apparently, the search is on till now.

So, did Kartik Aaryan and fam like Shahid Kapoor's sea-facing abode, and are they planning to buy the property? The source clarified and said, "Nope, he is not buying. We don't know the reasons."

Just to remind you, this is the same duplex Shahid & Mira as parents were concerned about. With the growing public on the beach, which was clearly visible from their apartment's deck area, Shahid took the issue very seriously and thought of shifting to Worli. He had bought this flat in Juhu when he was a bachelor.

Pinkvilla was the first to report about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shifting to Worli from Juhu. The couple vacated their sea-facing Juhu apartment this year and moved into Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli, with their kids.

As for Kartik Aryan, we hope his house hunt spree ends soon and he is able to find his dream home. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has quite a few interesting offers lined up. This includes films like Shehzada, Captain India, and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

