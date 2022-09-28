EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor goes the SoBo way as he and Mira Rajput shift to Worli from Juhu

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have vacated their sea-facing Juhu apartment to move into their Worli abode. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have moved into Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a stunning view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The couple had booked the apartment in 2018. They got possession in 2019 and now have shifted their base to their new apartment. Shahid/Mira's new duplex home costs a whopping Rs 58 Crore.

A source revealed to us, "It's been five days since Shahid and Mira along with their two kids shifted into their posh sea-facing Worli home. They did a small Puja a few days ago and started staying there. Mira and Shahid personally took a keen interest in the interiors of their dream home. The pandemic did affect the progress of their interiors but now that all the work is complete. Known for his luxury cars and modified bikes collection, Shahid Kapoor has been allotted six parking slots in Three Sixty West! The actor's love for sprawling balconies will be carried over to his new Worli home as well, which features a 500-square-foot balcony."