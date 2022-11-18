Exclusive: Kartik Aryan to play a boxer in Kabir Khan's next; Read details inside

There has been a lot of buzz around Kartik Aaryan's next untitled project. The film will be made by Sajid Nadiadwala's production and helmed by Kabir Khan. Sumit Arora who wrote the dialogues of 83, Stree and The Family Man has written this film. Apparently, Kabir, Kartik and Sajid are very happy with the script and believe it is the right story to give an adrenaline rush.



According to sources, Kartik Aaryan will be seen as a boxer in the film and will have a beefed-up look for the same. Yes, you will not get to see the lean Kartik in his next. A source close to production told us, "It's going to be a big challenge for Kartik Aaryan. As he has to get a bulky body to play a boxer. The actor has already begun the training under Rahul Bhatt in Rajkot, where Kartik is shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. It will require a huge amount of preparation. Kartik Aaryan will have to change his entire physique and body language. He will be following many months of a strict exercise regime and new diet control in order to acquire a boxer's physique."



The source continued, "Rahul Bhatt previously trained Aamir Khan for Dangal. Keeping in mind Aamir Khan's changed avatar for the part of a wrestler, Kabir Khan hired Rahul Bhatt to help Kartik get into the required shape."



This Kabir Khan-directed film will be Kartik's second collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala as SatyaPrem Ki Katha is the first one. SatyaPrem Ki Katha is expected to wrap up by the end of this month. Industry insiders say that Sajid Nadiadwala is very happy with Kartik ever since the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

