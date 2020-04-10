EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone: Who will step in for a song in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi?
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next magnum opus - Gangubai Kathiawadi - starring Alia Bhatt will have several interesting cameos. There are as many as three roles for which Bhansali needed three actors and while he has locked two of them already, he's yet to decide for the third.
A source tells us, "He had locked Ajay Devgn to play the role of a gangster whereas for the second guest appearance, he had approached three actors - Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan but all of them turned it down. Now, they have locked Shantanu Maheshwari for that part. But for the third cameo, which requires a top A-list actress, the search is still on."
Talks are on with two heroines already. The source adds, "Bhansali has been in discussions with both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone for the part. It's actually not a role but just a dance number. Katrina had almost been locked for the part, but now the team is toying with the idea of going ahead with DP. They will take a call once the lockdown is over and things start getting back to normal. It's a beautiful song that will be shot on a lavish set and will be one of the biggest highlights of the movie. Once the shoot begins, the team will lock the dates and shoot the song over a period of three to four days."
Comments
Not padukone
Deepika padukone
As if he would really choose kat over dp, he’s clearly desperate cause she doesn’t want to do it
Well Deepika might do a full new movie for slb . So my bet for item song is Katrina what she is popular for .
