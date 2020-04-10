EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone: Who will step in for a song in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali needs one top A-list actress to step in for a dance number in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. And now, it's a toss up between the two contemporaries DP and Kat.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next magnum opus - Gangubai Kathiawadi - starring will have several interesting cameos. There are as many as three roles for which Bhansali needed three actors and while he has locked two of them already, he's yet to decide for the third.

A source tells us, "He had locked to play the role of a gangster whereas for the second guest appearance, he had approached three actors - , and Kartik Aaryan but all of them turned it down. Now, they have locked Shantanu Maheshwari for that part. But for the third cameo, which requires a top A-list actress, the search is still on."

Talks are on with two heroines already. The source adds, "Bhansali has been in discussions with both and for the part. It's actually not a role but just a dance number. Katrina had almost been locked for the part, but now the team is toying with the idea of going ahead with DP. They will take a call once the lockdown is over and things start getting back to normal. It's a beautiful song that will be shot on a lavish set and will be one of the biggest highlights of the movie. Once the shoot begins, the team will lock the dates and shoot the song over a period of three to four days."

