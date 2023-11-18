EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif spills beans on Merry Christmas; Calls Sriram Raghavan an 'incredible collaborator'

Katrina Kaif is an extremely successful Indian actress who has wooed audiences across generations, in her career that spans over 20 years. Her filmography includes major successes like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Wecome and Dhoom 3 to name a few. She constantly is trying to better herself with every film. While Tiger 3 is running well in theatres this Diwali, she is already set to grace audiences again in less than two months with Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Katrina Kaif Talks About Merry Christmas And Heaps Praises For Sriram Raghavan

Katrina Kaif graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of hers where she talked in length about Tiger 3, the love that the film has got, her chemistry with Salman Khan and a lot more. She also spilled beans on her next, Merry Christmas, where she could not stop praising her director Sriram Raghavan and co-star Vijay Sethupathi.

In her conversation with Himesh Mankad, when Katrina was asked to share something about Merry Christmas, she started off by calling it very interesting. She heaped praises for Sriram Raghavan, saying that he has been a director on her bucket-list for a very long time. She continued, "Working with Sriram Raghavan was one of my dreams. Again, as I said, really really fortunate that I got that chance. It just kind of came. And, phenomenal director to work with; Incredible mind; Completely different school. When you are on that set, it's a completely different world. He is such an incredible collaborator, as a human being, as a person, as a filmmaker. I told him, 'Sir, on-camera, I have never cried so much. Off-camera, on the sets, I have never cried so much'. Because it was such an intense process, but a wonderful one. A wonderful process."

Watch the full Pinkvilla interview featuring Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif Shares What's Incredibly Fascinating About Vijay Sethupathi

Katrina also had something interesting to say about her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi. She shared how Vijay saw things from an entirely different perspective, saying, "Vijay as an actor; He will see things in a way; I could have never seen it like that. And when I see it like that, he will give a completely different take on it".

The dream collaboration of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan already has us all pumped and excited. The film releases in theatres on 12th January, 2024. While you wait for Merry Christmas, you can watch Tiger 3 at a theatre near you now. You can also watch the full Katrina Kaif interview on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Action film with Ali Abbas Zafar to Love Story with Kabir Khan, see what's on Katrina Kaif's mind